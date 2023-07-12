Hard Rock teams up with Lionel Messi, launches new Messi Chicken Sandwhich

HOLLYWOOD -- Prepare your taste buds for a flavor sensation. Hard Rock International has joined forces once again with the legendary Lionel Messi to launch the "Made For You by Leo Messi" - the Messi Chicken Sandwich.

Inspired by one of the soccer legend's favorite Argentinean dishes from his childhood, the new "Milanese-style" chicken sandwich has debuted just before Messi's historic entrance into Major League Soccer.

Mayra Hernandez, Gary Bitner

"I'm excited to share the flavors of my home country with the world through the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa," said Messi in statement. "There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like a great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I'm thrilled for my fans worldwide to have a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, no matter where I am."

This delicious and crispy Milanese-style chicken breast is topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh tomatoes, and arugula.

Starting Wednesday, foodies, soccer, and sports fans worldwide can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos through in-room dining.