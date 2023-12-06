Hard Rock Casino gives CBS News Miami first look at new gambling options

HOLLYWOOD — A new era of casino gambling launches Thursday when the Seminole tribe unveils additional games at their South Florida locations.

On Wednesday, CBS News Miami was given a first look at the new roulette and craps tables that are set up in the center part of the Hard Rock Casino. In another section of the floor, workers could be seen practicing how "in-person sports betting" will be possible.

Patrons also have the option of placing bets for events around the country at private kiosks around the floor.

Ken Halabi visiting with friends likes the sports betting addition

"I've lived in states that have it -- it's a good idea I think," he said.

It's full steam ahead for the Seminole tribe after the Supreme Court in October rejected attempts to block the gaming compact that was signed with the state in 2021

"If I were the Seminoles I would be feeling pretty good but you can never predict what a court will do," said Nova Southeastern University law professor Bob Jarvis, who has followed the many court challenges to the expansion

Jarvis Says new court challenges on the state and federal level likely won't materialize for at least a year

"The real shouting is about mobile sports betting and whether the Seminoles are committed to take bets off their land most people agree they have the right to do it," he said. "On their property but the state lawsuits claim there can be no sports betting until there is a vote by the voters of Florida."