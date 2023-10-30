Hamas releases video of Israeli hostages in Gaza demanding Netanyahu agree to prisoner swap

Israeli video shows troops entering Gaza Israeli video shows troops entering Gaza as war expands; Gaza hospitals face evacuation orders 04:19

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, facing the mounting fury of the Israeli military's ground and air attacks, released a short video clip Monday showing three of the more than 220 hostages the group seized during its bloody October 7 terror rampage in southern Israel. Sitting between two others, all apparently among those held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, one of the three women issues an impassioned message directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, deriding him for failing to prevent Hamas' attack and for failing to secure the release of the captives.

There are no other people visible during the video clip, and it is not clear how willingly the one woman who speaks gave her remarks, or whether the hostages were under any duress.

A screengrab from a video released on Oct. 30, 2023 by the Hamas militant group shows three women among the roughly 220 people held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Taken from video released by Hamas

The woman who speaks is Daniel Aloni, who was kidnapped with her daughter as they visited family at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was the scene of a brutal Hamas attack on October 7. She starts by addressing Netanyahu to say: "You promised to free us all. Instead we bear your political and military failure."

Hamas says 8,300 killed in Gaza as Israel sends in more ground forces

Aloni refers to "a mistake" that Israel's leaders made on October 2, five days before Hamas stormed across southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people and kidnapping over 200 others, including soldiers and civilians from infants to the elderly.

"No one came. No one was watching over us," she says, without clarifying what mistake she's referring to.

Aloni continues her message, presumably delivered at the behest of the Hamas militants holding her, to ask if the Israeli government, which has significantly ramped up both its aerial assault and its ground operations in Gaza over the last several days, "want to kill us all? Do you want to kill us all with an army?"

"Release us now," the woman shouts, then alluding to the Hamas suggestion that it could free all of its hostages in exchange for the release of some 600 Hamas members said to be held in Israeli prisons.

"Release their prisoners. Set us all free. Let us return to our families!" she shouts, before screaming into the camera: "Now! Now!"

In a statement issued shortly after the release of the video, Netanyahu's office condemned the clip as "cruel psychological propaganda" and vowed to "do everything to return all the kidnapped and missing people home."

The statement included a quote attributed to Netanyahu, saying: "I turn to Elena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni and Ramon Kirsht who were kidnapped by Hamas which commits war crimes. I hug you. Our hearts go out to you and the other abductees."

"We are doing everything to bring all the kidnapped and missing people home," added the prime minister in the statement.

Trupanova, who appears on the right in the video, is also believed to have been abducted from Nir Oz, while the third woman, Kirsht, is thought to have been abducted from Kibbutz Nirim.

Hamas has thus far released only four of the hostages it seized on October 7, two Israeli women and two U.S.-Israeli nationals. It said all four were released on humanitarian grounds.

An elderly Israel woman released last week told media the next day that after being beaten during the abduction, she was treated gently by her captors during two weeks held hostage in Hamas' underground warren of tunnels in Gaza.