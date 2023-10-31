Halloween celebrations across South Florida keep security top of mind

MIAMI - From Broward County to Miami-Dade, thousands of people decked out in their best Halloween costumes celebrated across the region.

In Wilton Manors, The Pride Center at Equality Park held its annual "Wicked Manors" Halloween Street Festival. This year's theme, Little Drive or Horrors.

CEO Robert Boo said thousands were expected to attend and they invested $70,000 into added security measures.

"Our intent has always been to provide that safe space and then after Pulse, we really had to up our game and ensure that we continue to add more and more and more layers of security to make sure that this remains a safe and enjoyable event," Boo said.

That made attendees like Edwin Quinones feel safe.

"I am gay and we all know that in the United States, it is very difficult to find places and cities like this," said Quinones.

The spooktacular events continued across South Florida. At Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital, there were superheroes, buckets full of candy, and tiny trick-or-treaters.

In Opa Locka, the city put on its annual haunted house, the longest-running haunted house by a municipality according to city officials. They report at least 500 people in attendance.

The city of Miami Gardens held its fall festival with spooky ghouls and magical creatures. There was endless fun for all.

In Wynwood, the celebrations continued, and notably seen were police. The increased security across the region brought comfort for Halloween celebrators like Quinones.

"I feel much more secure than ten years ago when I came to live in Wilton Manors," he said.