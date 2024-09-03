Hallandale Beach mother, 6 children barely escape before roof partially collapses

HALLANDALE BEACH - A woman and her six children barely made it out before the roof of their Hallandale Beach apartment partially collapsed.

It happened early Tuesday morning on NE 2 Street just west of NE 10 Avenue.

The morning's heavy rain along with mold and termite damage to the wooden rafters contributed to the collapse.

The woman said she had just gotten home from a 12-hour shift at work when she heard the beams crack in the room where her six children were sleeping. She said as she heard the beams crack one-by-one she started pulling the children out of the room. It wasn't until the last child was out that the roof caved in.

The damage from the collapse spans the entire side of the apartment building.

The woman said she has been dealing with the roof issue for years and has tried to get it fixed.

The American Red Cross is assisting the woman and her children.

Building inspectors will determine if other units in the building can be safely occupied.

