Gunman in deadly double shooting at Hallandale Beach resort dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and critically injuring another man earlier this week at a luxury Hallandale Beach resort died Wednesday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Plantation as law enforcement officials were trying to arrest him, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, died in Plantation as federal marshals had approached an Uber vehicle he was in shortly after noon that was in the area of Cleary Boulevard at Pine Island Road.

"This is a tragic event in any way you look at it," said Hallandale police Capt. Pedro Abut during a news conference.

Federal marshals were called to assist with the investigation after police were able to find the suspect.

He was found in Plantation and was seen getting in an Uber, which is when officers approached the vehicle.

"When they reached the window of the car, the suspect was located deceased in the back seat of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The investigation into the suspect stemmed from a double shooting early Monday that occurred shortly after midnight in the valet parking area of the Beachwalk Elite Hotels and Resorts, which is located in the 2600 block of E Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who was slain. All of the victims are in their 20s and were from Broward County.

"The adult male suspect approached them, shot them both and fled the scene," Abut said.

The man who was also shot was rushed to a local hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators have not identified him publicly.