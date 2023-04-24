Watch CBS News
Man, woman shot in valet area at Hallandale Beach luxury resort

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

Two people shot at Hallandale Beach luxury resort
Two people shot at Hallandale Beach luxury resort 00:59

MIAMI - A deadly shooting overnight in a parking garage connected to a luxury Hallandale Beach resort.

According to police, a man and woman were in the valet parking area of the Beachwalk Elite Hotels and Resorts in the 2600 block of E Hallandale Beach Boulevard shortly after midnight waiting for a vehicle. A male drove up to them and shot them both, according to police Captain Pedro Abut.

Both were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where the woman died. The man was rushed into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Abut said detectives are following up on leads and the shooting appears to be domestic related.

