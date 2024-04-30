Broward "Sheroes" join forces with United Way to serve veterans

FORT LAUDERDALE - One bag at a time, the Sisters Helping Heroes, or "Sheroes" are giving back to the men and women who served our country.

"Our veterans fought so hard for the freedoms and the rights that we have here, and we wanted to do something to honor their service to let them know that we appreciate all they have done for us," said Enette Henderson, with Sheroes.

The Sheroes teamed up with United Way of Broward County for their first food pantry event, distributing food to veterans like Layuna Johnson, who served in the United States Army Reserve.

"I'm a diabetic and I was looking at some of the food over there and it do help out with my diet," said Layuna Johnson.

Like Layuna, Keenan Johnson, a United States Army veteran, showed up to the event as well, and said there are hundreds of veterans in our community that need this kind of help.

"It helps a lot of ones that are homeless. And we have a lot of veterans that are homeless, and people don't realize that they're homeless," said Keenan Johnson.

Keenan says about a year ago, he was close to being one of those veterans.

"About three years ago, I had a quadruple heart bypass and I was unemployed for two and a half years and I had to give up my house. But luckily, I was able to get some things to come through for me and help me out this past year," he said.

Sheroes and United Way of Broward County hope to continue serving the community, to feed 400 South Florida veterans every year.

As for the vets who were fed today, they say they're appreciative for the community's support.

"We did what we had to do, now y'all are showing us that you care," said Layuna.

This was just the first Sheroes and United Way of Broward County veteran food pantry event.

They plan to do this once a quarter and eventually have a closet where veterans can show up whenever they need food and toiletries.

Click here for more on this partnership and check out and learn how you can get involved.