Grass fire burns 5 acres in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Firefighters contained a 5-acre grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:54 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire near SW 119th Avenue and SW 168th Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found about 5 acres burning.

To protect nearby structures, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm blaze to have additional units assist in the firefighting efforts.

Air Rescue was also dispatched to deploy water drops to contain the flames. MDFR and the Florida Forest Service worked together to place the fire under control.

At this time, there are no reported injuries and firefighters are staying on-site to monitor for hot spots.