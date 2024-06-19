Gov. DeSantis announces $5 million for coral reef recovery, additional day to lobster mini-season

MIAMI - Governor Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop Wednesday to announce an additional $5 million in funding to create additional artificial reef habitats. He also announced an extra day for the spiny lobster mini-season exclusively for Florida residents.

The office of the governor says the funding will support the establishment of an innovative framework for installing, overseeing, and preserving artificial reef habitats in the Florida Keys.

Officials close to DeSantis said the governor had previously allocated $9.5 million to Florida's Coral Reef Restoration and Recovery Initiative.

"Florida has the best fishing and boating in the world because we have the greatest natural resources," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "That's why our state is making record investments in protecting our natural treasures, like our coral reefs."

DeSantis said July 14 will be an additional day for the lobster mini-season, but only for Florida residents.

The 2024 recreational spiny lobster mini-season will fall on Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25. The regular commercial and recreational lobster season will begin on August 6, 2024, and end on March 31, 2025.

The governor also announced an initiative to combat the threat posed by invasive lionfish, Governor DeSantis spotlighted the 2024 Lionfish Challenge that is running through September 2, 2024. This statewide program allows the public to engage in conservation by hunting lionfish to win prizes and contribute to protecting Florida's natural resources.

Participants can register at FWCReefRangers.com and choose to join either the recreational or commercial category.