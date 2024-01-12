Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida kick off the 2024 cookie season on Saturday

MIAMI - If you have a craving for Girl Scout cookies, it's almost that time.

On Saturday, January 13th, the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. The cookie selling season runs through February 25th, while supplies last.

It is the 89th Girl Scout Cookie sales season in the council's now 101-year history.

Money raised from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays local to support their service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

"When you buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies you are fueling a Girl's dreams," said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF. "From as young as six years old, our Girl Scouts develop all the skills it takes to launch a sales program, set and reach their individual goals through the cookie-selling experience."

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Do-si-dos ® and more. There is no price increase this year, most varieties remain at $5 per box and specialty flavors remain at $6 per box.

Cookie booths will be held at retail locations such as Publix, Milam's, and Winn-Dixie, among others. If you don't see a booth near you, find one using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

Nearly 1,800 girls in Miami-Dade and the Keys are expected to participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year.