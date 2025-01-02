Parents heartbroken after daughter killed by stray bullet on New Year's Day in NW Dade

Parents mourn loss of daughter killed by stray bullet on New Year's Day in NW Dade

MIAMI - A South Florida family is heartbroken and seeking justice after a 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet on New Year's Day.

According to police, Yanelis Munuguia was with her family in the parking lot in front of their apartment, at NW 27 Avenue and NW 21 Terrace, lighting fireworks around 1:30 a.m. to celebrate the new year when she was struck in the head by a bullet. Yanelis collapsed to the ground.

Her family put her in a car with the intent of driving her to the hospital. During the frantic drive, they called 911. They were met by Hialeah Fire Rescue at Palm Avenue and W 3 Street who took the girl to the Ryder Trauma Center where she died.

Yanelis' parents say their last memory of their daughter was of her smiling as she waved a sparkler around in the parking lot to ring in the new year. They said Yanelis had just celebrated her 10th birthday on the day after Christmas.

"Thank you for everyone's support. For the people who did not know her, she was a beautiful girl. We were thankful because she was a wonderful child, but we have another child, of the girls she was the most beautiful. We are never going to have another one like her again, but God wanted to take her away," said Yanelis' father Carlos Baldizon while speaking to the media.

Police believe the person who fired the shot was probably shooting into the air to celebrate the start of 2025 and had no idea that a bullet had struck someone. They said at this time they have no leads or suspects in the case.

The family and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you know anyone who was firing weapons into the air on New Year's Eve you need to come forward and speak to detectives. If you were the person firing into the air, you need to do the right thing. Accidents happen. This may not have been done on purpose. You need to come forward and talk to detectives," said Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

