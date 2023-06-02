Son of former Red Sox star George Scott accused of killing 8-year-old son in New Bedford murder-suicide

Father, 8-year-old boy dead in murder-suicide in New Bedford Father, 8-year-old boy dead in murder-suicide in New Bedford 02:19

NEW BEDFORD - The son of a former Red Sox star and the man's 8-year-old son were found dead in a New Bedford home in what the Bristol County District Attorney is calling a murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home on Phillips Road shortly after 8 a.m. Friday for a well-being check. George C. Scott III, 54, and his 8-year-old son Dante Hazard were found dead inside. The two had been living at the home.

"Mr. Scott appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life. We are awaiting the medical examiner's confirmation of these and other details," the DA's office said in a statement.

Scott was a person of interest in the disappearance of the boy's mother Lisa Hazard, who was last seen alive at the home in 2019.

The DA's office said detectives executed a search warrant on the home about two and a half weeks ago in connection with Hazard's disappearance.

"He was a person of interest in this case. He reported her missing in April 2019 -- one month after she went missing," said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Scott was the son of the late Red Sox star George "Boomer" Scott.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or for more resources visit their website. For more mental health resources, click here.