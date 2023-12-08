Former Rep. George Santos says he makes more money from Cameo than he did in Congress

Watch CBS News
By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

George Santos says he makes more money from Cameo than he did in Congress
NEW YORK -- Former Rep. George Santos may have lost his $174,000 of federal income, but he's still raking in dough by making personalized videos on Cameo for $500 each. 

In an exclusive interview with CBS New York, Santos said it's going far better than he expected. 

"How much money have you made and are you going to surpass the amount of money you could've made in Congress in a whole year?" he was asked. 

"I can tell you that by the end of this week, that is actually factual. I will have made more money in seven days than I would've made in an entire year in Congress," said Santos. 

Santos was expelled from Congress on Dec. 1 after a House Ethics Committee report found "substantial evidence" he repeatedly broke the law.

A special election to replace Santos in New York's 3rd congressional district will be held on February 13, 2024. 

First published on December 8, 2023 / 6:13 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

