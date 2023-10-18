Pembroke Pines GameStop worker accused of shooting shoplifter

Person critically injured in shooting at GameStop store in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - A GameStop employee accused of fatally shooting a man in the store has been charged.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Tuesday night 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero was working in the gaming store at 11069 Pines Boulevard when he noticed a man shoplifting.

He confronted the man who took off running for the front door with merchandise in hand.

Guerrero then reportedly pulled a concealed gun from his waistband and fired a single shot at the man, hitting him in the torso.

Police said at no time did the man threaten Guerrero or display any type of weapon.

The critically injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Guerrero was taken into custody and has been charged with manslaughter

