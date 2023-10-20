GameStop manager accused of fatally shooting alleged Pokemon shoplifter leaves jail: 'I'm extremely sorry'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The assistant manager of a Broward County GameStop accused of fatally shooting an alleged shoplifter this week on Thursday apologized for his actions.

Derrick Guerrero Broward County Sheriff's Office

Derrick Guerrero, 33, walked out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond set by a judge after he was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death Tuesday night of Chadrick Coats, 21.

"I want to say I'm sorry," the former U.S. Marine sergeant, who is married and a father, said. "Very sorry to the family."

CBS News Miami went to a home where Coats' relatives lived but they declined to comment.

"I'm the grandfather and I have nothing to say," the man said from the porch.

Pembroke Pines police said Guerrero was working in the gaming store at 11069 Pines Blvd. when he noticed a man shoplifting.

He confronted the man and a fight occurred before the alleged shoplifter ran for the front door with $500 worth of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ultra-Premium Collection trading cards in hand.

Police said Guerrero pulled a concealed gun from his waistband and shot Coats in the upper body after the victim had dropped the merchandise and began running away. He was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the alleged shoplifter did not have a weapon and never brandished a gun during the incident.

Surveillance camera footage shows Guerrero grabbing his gun and going after Coats, according to authorities. Police said he obtained the gun after he was robbed months ago while in the store.

"It was after that he bought the firearm for protection," a police spokesman said.

After leaving the jail, Guerrero appeared stoic and was very quiet as reporters sought comment.

"It's all I have to say," he said.