New Miami exhibit brings together sports and fine art to showcase athletic excellence

MIAMI — A revolutionary exhibit merging the worlds of sports and fine art is making its debut this weekend in Miami's vibrant Wynwood Arts District.

"Sport = Art" at the OG4ever gallery offers visitors a unique perspective on athletic excellence transformed into stunning artistic masterpieces – and it's completely free to the public.

"What's great about this is when you bring sports and art together, you get people of all ages, all ethnicities, all backgrounds to come and look," said OG4ever founder Aaron Davidson. "Kids from across the street see football represented as art, and they're running in, bringing their entire families. We want to get kids excited about art in all forms."

The exhibit features an impressive array of works spanning various mediums from canvas to sculpture.

Canadian artist Murray Henderson's contributions stand out, including a remarkable piece incorporating an authentic game-used floor from Chicago, bearing Michael Jordan's autograph. Henderson's centerpiece is a breathtaking 3D interpretation of the iconic Nike Wings poster featuring the basketball legend.

"I airbrush the faces to achieve photo-realism, while the rest is acrylic," Henderson said. "I call my style 'exact abstract' – trying to get the people as close to real as I can, while keeping the rest abstract."

The exhibition's diversity is exemplified by Italian artist Dante Mortet's bronze cast of Pelé's feet and what's being dubbed the "Sistine Chapel of Sports" – a massive painting featuring athletic icons throughout history, including:

Babe Ruth

Wayne Gretzky

Tiger Woods

Michael Jordan

Tom Brady

Muhammad Ali

Henderson's tribute to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has authentic memorabilia, including one of The Great One's first sticks. "The gloves are actually made from five different pairs because finding gloves from that time was very challenging," Henderson said.

Adding to the exhibition's international flavor, Miami-based Paraguayan artist Lili Cantero brings soccer to life through her intricate paintings on cleats and balls, celebrating World Cup champions including Lionel Messi. Her attention to detail extends to using 23-karat gold in some of her pieces.

Sports = Art Exhibition Details

Opening: Saturday.

Location: OG4ever gallery, Wynwood Arts District, Miami

Admission: Free

Duration: Through March 2025 (or longer)

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of athletic achievement and artistic expression, making fine art accessible to sports enthusiasts and art lovers alike.