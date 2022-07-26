FWC urging safety with lobster mini season starting Wednesday

MIAMI - Fresh caught lobster could be what's for dinner the next two days.

But lobster mini season has become so popular it's also known for accidents, and even deaths each year.

"It's always a good system to take somebody else with you. Always notify a friend or family member of where you're going to be," FWC Lt. Rafael Almagro said.

No doubt by midnight there will be a string of boats offshore waiting for the clock to strike a minute after midnight, that's when the mini season officially begins.

"You got to be mindful if you do it at night, have your navigational lights on on your vessel your anchor lights," Ofc. Milton Osario explained at Bill Baggs State Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is prepping to ensure this year's harvest season is a safe one, and that everyone obeys the laws.

"There will be enough for everybody including your family and friends and we want to make sure in the future there's enough for everybody else to take as well," Lt. Almagro said.

A few reminders from FWC:

Measure the lobster in the water

The upper shell (carapace) must be 3 inches or more

Do not take a female with eggs

Stay within 300 feet of dive flag

The limit in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park is 6 on July 27 and 12 on July 28. There's a Friends of Biscayne Bay map in the ARC-GIS app that lets fisherman see areas that are off limits. It includes the Biscayne Bay-Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary.

"As a reference use the Cape Florida Lighthouse, draw a line to Matheson Hammock Park," Osario added.

Harvesters may be in for a bit of a challenge this year as rain and murky waters will make it harder to see the lobsters.

"It's very important people know they're not allowed to actually come into the park, going over the seawall," Osario said as a reminder.

Even with rain, it's expected to be busy, and that increases the risk for an accident. Last year, on the first day, two people died, while a third was injured.

Multiple agencies will be joining forces to patrol the waters once again, but they encourage everyone to keep an eye out for divers and not to rush.