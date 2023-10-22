Funeral held Sunday for Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Funeral service for Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll Funeral service for Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll 57:47

(CBS DETROIT) - Funeral services for Samantha Woll, the board president of Detroit's Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, were held Sunday afternoon.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Detroit police say. On Sunday, Detroit Police Chief James White said currently, no evidence suggests that Woll's murder was motivated by antisemitism. White said Detroit police are working with the FBI on the investigation and that people with information that can help further the investigation are being interviewed.

Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She was a former aide to Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

In a statement posted on X Saturday, Slotkin said, "My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I'll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel posted on social media Saturday, "I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park hosted the funeral services.