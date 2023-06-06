Friends speaking out after beloved Miami businessman gunned down inside his shop

MIAMI — Friends are speaking out after Miami Police said a beloved businessman and father of six children was gunned down inside his shop.

One friend who identified herself as Crystal said she can not believe what happened to 46-year-old Nader Aweidah.

"He was just a great man," she said. "He was always looking out for the community. He did whatever he could. He was just a great business owner. He did whatever he could. This is such a sad story."

"This is so sad. This violence needs to stop. He loved all his kids. I don't know what happened. He didn't deserve what happened to him. What it was could have been talked through," Crystal said.

Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said it was just before 11 a.m. when Aweidah was discovered with gunshot wounds inside his business that friends said he had owned for 20 years, the Perfect Paint and Body Shop at 7455 NW 7th Ave., just west of I-95.

Aweidah, who was known as "Bubba," also owned Bubba's Supermarket next to the paint and body shop.

Delva said that Miami Fire Rescue also responded and Aweidah was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our homicide detectives are continuing to canvass the area and we are speaking with witnesses who may have seen what transpired in the area and looking for surveillance tape," she said.

"From our understanding, he was a very well-known individual in the community and so please come forward and provide us with information. This was another senseless shooting," Delva said.

Delva said police did not have a motive or a description of a shooter to release. Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.