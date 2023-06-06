Man dead after apparent shooting in northwest Miami, police say

MIAMI — A man is dead after an apparent shooting in northwest Miami Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 74th Street in the neighborhood of Liberty City to the report of a person shot. The area is known as Model City.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to support and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death and circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.