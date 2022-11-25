French bulldog, Winston, wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show

French bulldog at 2022 National Dog Show French bulldog at 2022 National Dog Show 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Capping off another thanksgiving tradition, a French bulldog named Winston is named Best in Show at the American Kennel Club Dog Show.

The show took place last weekend, but it aired on tv on Thursday.

Winston first won best in his group by beating out 20 other breeds, then he advanced to compete against the other group winners.

In total - he beat out 1,500 pooches for the title.

Winston is no stranger to victory laps - he's won 78 Best In Show titles throughout his career.

You might remember back in June; it was Winston who won Best in Show for his group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.