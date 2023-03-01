Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train hit SUV on tracks at Pembroke Road

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Freight train slammed into SUV at Pembroke Road
Freight train slammed into SUV at Pembroke Road 00:38

HOLLYWOOD - One person was killed when a freight train struck a vehicle at the railroad crossing on Pembroke Road just west of I-95 early Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood police, just after 2:45 am, the white SUV traveled into the crossing and was struck by the train. The driver of the SUV died.

The westbound lanes of Pembroke Road were temporarily closed to traffic and Tri-Rail trains experienced delays due to the crash. A bus bridge between Golden Glades and Hollywood stations was put into place until the track was cleared.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.