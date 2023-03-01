Freight train hit SUV on tracks at Pembroke Road

HOLLYWOOD - One person was killed when a freight train struck a vehicle at the railroad crossing on Pembroke Road just west of I-95 early Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood police, just after 2:45 am, the white SUV traveled into the crossing and was struck by the train. The driver of the SUV died.

The westbound lanes of Pembroke Road were temporarily closed to traffic and Tri-Rail trains experienced delays due to the crash. A bus bridge between Golden Glades and Hollywood stations was put into place until the track was cleared.

