7 free things to do in Miami for Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI - Monday is Memorial Day. Here's how veterans, their loved ones and the community can commemorate this holiday that honors US military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

Hyundai Air and Sea Show: Saturday, May 25-26



THE HYUNDAI AIR & SEA SHOW Day 1 on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/Avatar Production) Jesus Aranguren

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will offer various customized hospitality options with the best views of the finest equipment and technology our country has. This event is free to the public.

The Air & Sea Show takes place on Miami Beach, along Ocean Drive from 11th Street to 14th Street.

Sea events are from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the display Village is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Miami Attraction and Museum Months: Through May 31

Deering Estate (CBS4)





See some of Miami's greatest attractions this Memorial Weekend.

Attractions you can see through May 31 are the Deering Estate, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Homestead Miami Speedway, Bobby's Bike Hike, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces

Alexandr Spatari / Getty Images

Good news for those who love the outdoors! Admissions to Florida's State Parks will be free during Memorial Day weekend.

The offer runs from Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27.

Wodka Vodka Salute on Española Way Block Party: Friday, May 24

U.S. military veteran saluting in front of american flag / Getty Images

Miami Beach celebrates Memorial Day weekend with its Wodka Vodka Salute on Española Way Block Party. Enjoy drinks, fancy food and music for free with family and friends this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Honor the Brave at Zoo Miami: Friday, May 24-27

Daughter saluting female U.S. soldier mother in front of home / Getty Images

Zoo Miami is hosting an "Honor the Brave" event on Memorial Day.

Tickets can be purchased onsite. Veterans and active military can attend for free. Accompanied guests (up to six) can get tickets for half the price.

The event runs from May 24 at 10 a.m. until May 27 at 4 p.m.

Pinecrest Gardens Attractions: Monday, May 27

With shown ID, active military and their families can enjoy the attractions offered at Pinecrest Gardens for free this Memorial Day. Families can spend their day enjoying a small zoo, a botanical garden, a farmers market and much more.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jungle Island: Monday, May, 27

Experience learning and seeing animals from all around the world as well as beautiful gardens with your loved ones in honor of Memorial Day in Miami.

Park opens at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.