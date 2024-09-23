Frank Artiles' attorneys try to discredit 'ghost candidate' during trial

MIAMI-DADE - The defense on Monday cross-examined Alex Rodríguez, the so-called "ghost candidate," on the fifth day of the election conspiracy trial of former Florida Sen. Frank Artiles.

Artiles, 50, is accused of offering him $50,000 to run for office in the Florida Legislature in 2020 and to cause the Democrat incumbent to lose the election.

In his plea deal, Rodríguez has agreed to cooperate for the prosecution and testify against Artiles. In return, he will serve one year of house arrest and three years of probation.

On the stand Friday, Rodríguez admitted to being a sham candidate to run against then-Democratic incumbent, Florida Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez, and Republican candidate Ileana García. He noted: "The Democratic candidate had the same last name as me."

The defense is trying to discredit Rodriguez, claiming he needed money and confused the fact he received the money from Artiles for a business and not for a campaign violation.

Defense attorney Frank Quintero began his cross-examination: "As you sit here today, do you consider yourself an honest person? It's a Yes or No answer.

He responded: "I lied a lot in my life, sir."

Quintero said: "Every time you told this jury, he didn't ask you for the money you lied."

In more than one instance, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Miguel Manuel de la O asked the attorney to allow the witness to respond.

Rodriguez acknowledged he told his sister in 2020 he needed therapy for lying.

Rodriguez was arrested in March 2021 for campaign violations.

Artiles allegedly celebrated that Garcia, the Republican candidate, won the election for state senator, Rodriguez received more than 6,000 votes as an independent candidate.

After a recount, Javier Rodriguez lost the seat by 32 votes.

"So because of your lies Mr. Artiles is sitting in court fighting for his liberty," Quintero said. "Do you understand that? Does that bother you? Does that create an emotional response that you can say I'm sorry, I lied, I'm sorry… apologize to him."

Rodriguez did not apologize to Artiles.

He still maintains Artiles offered him money to run for office.