FPL: "Prepare for extended power outages" in Hurricane Milton's aftermath

MIAMI - As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Central Florida, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is ramping up preparations and urging residents to brace for prolonged power outages.

Milton is expected to bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges and flooding across the state.

FPL said they have mobilized a 14,500-strong workforce, supported by crews from 37 states, to respond to anticipated widespread outages.

They said their teams had been pre-positioned with equipment and supplies, including dozens of drone units to assess damage swiftly.

FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel stressed the severity of the storm, stating, "Customers need to be prepared. This storm will bring extended outages."

Milton's arrival comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene, and the state is still grappling with saturated ground and storm debris.

FPL said they will begin restoration efforts as soon as it is safe, but residents should expect delays in some areas due to extensive damage and flooding.

If you are experiencing a power outage, you are asked to call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) or report it online at www.FPL.com/outage