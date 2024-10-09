Watch CBS News
FPL: "Prepare for extended power outages" in Hurricane Milton's aftermath

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Central Florida, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is ramping up preparations and urging residents to brace for prolonged power outages.

Milton is expected to bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges and flooding across the state.

FPL said they have mobilized a 14,500-strong workforce, supported by crews from 37 states, to respond to anticipated widespread outages.

They said their teams had been pre-positioned with equipment and supplies, including dozens of drone units to assess damage swiftly.

FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel stressed the severity of the storm, stating, "Customers need to be prepared. This storm will bring extended outages."

Milton's arrival comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene, and the state is still grappling with saturated ground and storm debris.

FPL said they will begin restoration efforts as soon as it is safe, but residents should expect delays in some areas due to extensive damage and flooding.

If you are experiencing a power outage, you are asked to call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) or report it online at www.FPL.com/outage 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

