Four men rescued after boat capsized off Virginia Key

Four men rescued after boat capsized off Watson Island

MIAMI - Four men were rescued after the boat they were in took on water and capsized about two to three miles off Virginia Key.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife personnel all took part in the search after receiving a call for help late Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Nicholas DiGiacomo said one man was found swimming near the boat and a second swam to shore. The search was then on for the other two.

"We had two, approximately 30-year-old males, missing. We were conducting searches with our air rescue units, as well as the other jurisdictions, and approximately just before 2 a.m., Fast Response heard people yelling in the water," he said. "Thankfully, they were wearing life vests at the time, and we came over and picked them up."

No injuries were reported.