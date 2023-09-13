Fort Lauderdale woman accused of running massage parlors as prostitution fronts

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a Fort Lauderdale woman accused of operating multiple massage parlors as prostitution fronts in two counties.

Back in March of this year, investigators received an anonymous tip that Wanxin Li was running two active prostitution operations, one in Oakland Park and the other in Stuart, Martin County.

Detectives say Li owned and operated a building, listed as a massage spa, in the 1500 block of East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park and a storefront within a shopping plaza on the 1600 block N.W. Federal Highway in Stuart.

Investigators say the illegal activities occurred at the suspect's Fort Lauderdale home and both of the above locations.

Li faces charges related to deriving support from prostitution, money laundering over $100,000, and maintaining a place for prostitution.

BSO investigators say there is no evidence of human trafficking at this time.