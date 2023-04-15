Updated Fort Lauderdale map shows where worst of flooding remains

MIAMI - The City of Fort Lauderdale updated residents about the flooding situation on Friday evening, saying some areas of the city are still seeing one to three feet of flooding.

Here's what they said in an email:

FLOOD RESPONSE

The City currently has 25 vactor/pump trucks working in neighborhoods throughout the City. We have

requested additional assistance and expect to have more deployed as soon as possible.

Our Customer Service Center has received approximately 1,257 calls since 6 a.m. and more than 4,400

since the storm began.

CLICK HERE to look at open reports that have come into the Customer Service Center. You can see where the

worst of the flooding remains in RED on the map.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) is doing hazard assessments and then energizing neighborhoods block by

block.

ABANDONED VEHICLES

If you encounter an abandoned vehicle in the middle of a roadway, please call the Customer Service

center at 954-828-8000. If you are looking for your vehicle and cannot find it, please contact Westway

Towing at (954) 731-1115 or go to 775 NW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 33311.

CITY FACILITIES

City Hall remains closed until further notice.

Utility Billing services are down at this time. The City is not able to accept payments online. Late payment

fees will be waived due to the service disruption.

City employee emails and phone lines are also affected by this outage. If you need assistance, please call

the Customer Service center at 954-828-8000.

The Development Services Department (DSD) will return to normal operations on Monday. You can

access services like LauderBuild any time online at fortlauderdale.gov/LauderBuild.

Snyder Park is closed until Monday due to flooding.

RED CROSS REUNIFICATION CENTER AT HOLIDAY PARK

57 people are currently receiving assistance at the Holiday Park site.

Please do not bring donations to the site as staff does not have the ability to store and process donations

at this time.

However, if you would like to volunteer to assist those affected by the flooding, you can email

VolunteerFortLauderdale@gmail.com.

RESOURCES

Below are lists of resources for those affected by flooding:

Flood Recovery Resources

Federal and State Disaster Relief Assistance