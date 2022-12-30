Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor

MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village.

"New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting. All that stuff. It's for everyone," he said.

Brittany Gibson is visiting from North Carolina with her 8-year-old daughter. she's happy to know there are family-friendly events. "You want it to be safe, for her to have fun. Mostly it will be about her since she is here," Gibson said.

Jill Levy has plans to make a night of it downtown. "I think it would be fun to see it live and it's not so cold like it is in New York. It's not so cold here," Levy said.

Here's the lineup in Fort Lauderdale, family activities get underway at 4:30 with a special "Kid's Countdown at 7. There will be live music from 5:30 until 1 a.m., with the anchor drop at midnight.

At Bayfront Park in Miami, they're putting on the finishing touches for the big bash at Bayfront Park, including the virtual Orange Drop. It includes lots of live music, along with vendors and fireworks at midnight. Festivities start at 6 p.m.

And in Miami Beach, Ocean Drive will be closed to cars in South Beach with a firework show at midnight.

Click here to learn more about South Florida festivities.