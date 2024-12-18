South Florida coach, grandson of tennis legend Bobby Riggs charged in federal child porn case

FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida coach and grandson of a tennis legend is facing serious charges after being accused of producing child pornography.

Daniel Riggs Broward Sheriff's Office

Daniel James Riggs, 31, had his first appearance in federal court on a complaint charging him with enticing a minor and the production of child porn.

According to reports about his career, Riggs is the grandson of Bobby Riggs, the former men's tennis champion best known for losing against women's tennis great Billie Jean King in the 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" match.

According to the complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida, Riggs "engaged in sexual conversations" with a minor through social media during his time as a tennis coach. Additionally, he allegedly sexually abused the minor while they traveled domestically and internationally for tennis training and tournaments.

The abuse continued locally within the Southern District of Florida, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Along with the sexual abuse, Riggs also allegedly requested "child sex abuse material" from the minor on social and to mask his identity, he created "multiple anonymous profiles and at times advised the minor victim to delete their conversations," the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. Social media records also revealed that there might have been a second minor victim in the case.

A pretrial detention hearing for Riggs has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on December 23.

Anyone with information regarding this case or additional victims of child sex exploration is encouraged to call the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI (225-5324).