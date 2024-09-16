Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale police vehicle sideswiped in I-95 crash

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — A Fort Lauderdale police vehicle was involved in a minor accident Monday morning on Interstate 95 and SR 838 (Sunrise Blvd).

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:53 a.m. when the vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle. The crash took place within Fort Lauderdale's city limits.

The officer in the police unit sustained minor injuries and is reported to be in stable condition. 

A supervisor and several members of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

