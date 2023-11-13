Fort Lauderdale police relocate to temporary digs while new $140M headquarters is built

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A new temporary headquarters is now open for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, which will be housed there until its permanent facility is built.

The temporary location, at 1515 W. Cypress Creek Road, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the agency said in a statement released Monday.

"This new location will continue to support the needs of our community and officers during the construction period," the department's statement said.

Plans for the permanent Fort Lauderdale police building call for a three-story building at 1300 W. Broward Blvd., a location that is slated to include training rooms, public meeting areas, and community space where residents and officers can work together on crime prevention and safety initiatives.

According to published reports, the new headquarters will cost around $140 million and the police department is expected to be in its temporary building for two years.

The permanent site is expected to open in the summer of 2025.