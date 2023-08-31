Fort Lauderdale police pursuit of "felony vehicle" ends in crash, suspect in custody
MIAMI - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading Fort Lauderdale police on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.
Fort Lauderdale police said they located a "felony vehicle" just before 3:30 p.m. and that is when a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended in a neighborhood in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW 27th Terrace, with the suspect being led in handcuffs into an ambulance.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavily damaged dark-colored vehicle on its side in front of a house and a white Camry that had suffered damage to its front after crashing into a parked van.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.