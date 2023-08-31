Fort Lauderdale police pursuit of "felony vehicle" ends in crash, suspect in custody

MIAMI - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading Fort Lauderdale police on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale police said they located a "felony vehicle" just before 3:30 p.m. and that is when a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW 27th Terrace, with the suspect being led in handcuffs into an ambulance.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavily damaged dark-colored vehicle on its side in front of a house and a white Camry that had suffered damage to its front after crashing into a parked van.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.