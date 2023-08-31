Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale police pursuit of "felony vehicle" ends in crash, suspect in custody

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading Fort Lauderdale police on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. 

Fort Lauderdale police said they located a "felony vehicle" just before 3:30 p.m. and that is when a pursuit ensued.  
The pursuit ended in a neighborhood in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW 27th Terrace, with the suspect being led in handcuffs into an ambulance.  

Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavily damaged dark-colored vehicle on its side in front of a house and a white Camry that had suffered damage to its front after crashing into a parked van. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

