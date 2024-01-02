Sunrise police officer, suspect injured in reported Fort Lauderdale shooting

MIAMI - A Sunrise police officer and a suspect required medical assistance following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of 200 Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was seen being carried into Broward Health on a stretcher.

The unidentified suspect was also rushed to the facility.

Several police units could be seen at the entrance of the hospital and at the scene of the shooting.

No word on the condition of the officer or the suspect injured in the shooting.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister and Peter D'Oench will be reporting live from the scene starting at 5 p.m.

Police had been conducting a search for a murder suspect in the area, according to authorities.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.