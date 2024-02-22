Fort Lauderdale police investigate teen shot, student with gun at Dillard High School

MIAMI - There were troubling moments Thursday at Dillard High School when school officials said the school was placed on secure detention when a firearm with blank ammunition was discovered in a student's backpack.

While authorities say no one was injured at the school, Fort Lauderdale Police say they believe the incident was connected to another development in which a 16-year-old boy went to Broward Health Medical Center just after 9 a.m. and said he had accidentally shot himself near N.W. 11th St. and 24th Ave.

That is where Dillard High School is located and a spokesperson for Broward Public Schools said the principal sent a message to families saying the school had been placed on secure status after a firearm with blank ammunition was found in a student's backpack.

The principal said security staff confiscated the weapon and notified police and said the incident did not involve any threats to the school.

Police said the student who was found on campus with the gun is 15 years old and has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property. The bag found in his possession contained personal items belonging to the 16-year-old at the hospital.

The principal also said the student had been arrested and was facing "appropriate school disciplinary measures." The principal said safety was a "high priority" and said this was a reminder that there are serious consequences for anyone bringing a weapon to school.

Students told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that they were aware of a lockdown but did not know that it was because of a weapon that had been discovered. They said they learned about that after school was dismissed for the day.

One student who did not want to give her name said, "I think they should check backpacks. They keep bringing guns to school. And that is a risk to our life."

Another student said "I don't think they should bring violence to schools. School is a place to learn." And one student said "I never thought something like this would happen at our school>

Some parents including Nestor Beaubrun said they were alarmed.

She said, "I am worried. I am very worried. I have a daughter in the 9th grade here and it is worrisome. I want my child to be safe at all times. So I am worried. I am very worried and concerned. I am going to have to call the principal to see what is going on. You have to wonder what is going on at home."

Police said the 16-year-old youngster who was wounded did not have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).