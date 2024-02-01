Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale police investigate after bullet found inside school bus

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale police investigate after bullet found inside school bus
Fort Lauderdale police investigate after bullet found inside school bus 01:39

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a bullet was found inside a school bus on Thursday afternoon. 

It happened at the Stephen Foster Elementary School, located in the 3400 block of SW 22nd Street.

Authorities said a single round of ammunition was found on the bus and that it was turned over to the school guardian.

The school did not have to be placed on lockdown.   

Police continue to investigate.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 3:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.