Fort Lauderdale police investigate after bullet found inside school bus
MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a bullet was found inside a school bus on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the Stephen Foster Elementary School, located in the 3400 block of SW 22nd Street.
Authorities said a single round of ammunition was found on the bus and that it was turned over to the school guardian.
The school did not have to be placed on lockdown.
Police continue to investigate.
