Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag
Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag 00:27

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale police need your help to solve a death investigation.

According to investigators, the victim Johnny Harrell was found wrapped in a garbage bag in the area of NW 10th Terrace and 8th Street.

It happened not too far from the deadly shooting involving Fort Lauderdale police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

There is a $5,000 reward in the case.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.