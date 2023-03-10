Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale police need your help to solve a death investigation.

According to investigators, the victim Johnny Harrell was found wrapped in a garbage bag in the area of NW 10th Terrace and 8th Street.

It happened not too far from the deadly shooting involving Fort Lauderdale police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

There is a $5,000 reward in the case.