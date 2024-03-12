Fort Lauderdale PD looks at spring breakers as potential recruits

MIAMI - With sing-a-longs and trivia games, Fort Lauderdale police is having fun with spring breakers, but there's a bigger picture here and it's about engagement.

"The whole reason we're out here is we're hiring right now Fort Lauderdale police department," explained Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Eric Perez.

Fort Lauderdale police is looking for recruits during spring break. CBS News Miami

Jumping onto ATVs, recruitment officers make their way across the sand, letting spring breakers know they're looking for recruits.

"We are actively hiring for police officers. Have you ever thought of a career in law enforcement?" Fort Lauderdale Det. Henry Lockwood asked a group of students.

With 40 new openings and 8 spots that need to be filled, Det. Lockwood sees if students are up to the challenge.

"Do you think you have what it takes to join the team?" Lockwood asks. Then he challenges them to join in a push-up competition.

Aside from gauging physical capabilities, it's a chance to interact.

"It's like an open door. It allows them to come in and talk to us," Det. Lockwood said.

And that resonates. "Like anything else, it's a human connection. I think it makes things easier to understand when you talk to the person," said springbreaker Kellar Williams.

The goal is to peak student interest enough to get about 100 applicants during spring break.

"If I wanted to get into law enforcement and have a cop come down here and be personable and get a competition going between guys that gets you excited," said Maddox, who is a student at the University of Tennessee.

Police hope that excitement spills into applicants.

Many police agencies are looking for recruits. We checked with a few of the larger departments in South Florida.

We found Miami-Dade police has 61 vacancies for police officers, Miami police has 93 and BSO has 164, including detention deputies.