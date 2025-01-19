Person hospitalized after shooting involving police officer in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — An investigation is underway after a person was hospitalized following a shooting involving a police officer in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 3:05 p.m. near 3100 Davie Blvd. and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the individual to Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami. Police did not share the extent of the person's injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police added that officers were injured in the shooting.

No further details surrounding the shooting were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.