Fort Lauderdale honors Dr. King's legacy with parade, community festival

FORT LAUDERDALE - The City of Fort Lauderdale kicked off the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with its annual parade and festival.

Hundreds took part in Monday's parade. Dozens of organizations, businesses, and community leaders also participated in it.

But it was not without incident. According to Fort Lauderdale police around 8:30 a.m. they were notified of a possible threat against the King Holiday Celebration Parade.

"FLPD's Threat Response Unit is conducting an investigation into the source of the threat. Meanwhile, we have an increased law enforcement presence at the parade," said police spokeswoman Casey Liening in a statement, "And we remind all parade goers to immediately report any suspicious activity,"

Following the parade, a multicultural festival will be held in Carter Park.

Event organizers say the parade and festival are all about unity, community and the coming together for what King stood for and they're just trying to keep it going.

