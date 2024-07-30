Sandbags distributed ahead of weather that could affect South Florida's flood-prone areas

MIAMI - To get ahead of any weather system that may affect flood-prone areas, several South Florida cities have announced the distribution of free sandbags for area residents.

Michael Sloan is taking advantage of free sandbags in Hollywood.

"In the last two years, we've been flooded out at least three times, especially on the east side. So since then, yeah, we've been storing up the bags to prepare for the next one," Sloan said.

He lives off 14th Avenue, an area known for flooding during heavy rains.

"It's very frustrating because my grandparents owned the house first, then my dad, and then me. So three generations. It's never been like this before," he said.

In both Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, it's "B-Y-O-S" - bring your own shovel.

Miami Beach had a giveaway last week, North Miami Beach had one at the end of June. They plan to have another. The City of Miami is working on a giveaway of their own.

"Resources are here. Get out and do get out and use them. There's no reason why you should be flooded out when all this stuff is available for free," Sloan said.

Hollywood is also preparing in case we get heavy rain this weekend.

"In light of this storm that is out there. We have deployed a couple of signs and barriers in preparation," said Hollywood spokesperson Joann Hussey.

Signs are up in flood-prone areas, warning drivers that the road could be overtaken by water. Pumps are in place and serviced and barriers are pre-positioned in areas that normally flood.

"The barricades are to prevent people from driving down flooded streets, we have, you know, traditionally 14th Avenue in Hollywood, it's a very low-lying area. So it's one of those streets that we don't want people driving down," Hussey said.

Hollywood residents can pick up empty sandbags at the Parks & Rec office at 1405 S. 28th Ave. They can fill those bags from piles at Jefferson Park, Rotary Park or at the Driftwood Community Center.

Fort Lauderdale residents can get free sand at Floyd Hull Stadium/Morton Center at 2800 SW 8th Ave or Mills Pond Park.

Staffed distribution is on Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p,m. Self-serve is daily from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. you must bring your own bags and shovel.

Miami Lakes is offering free, pre-filled sandbags on Friday August 2 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The distribution will be at Royal Oaks Park, 16500 NW 87th Ave. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicles, while supplies last.