Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens upper level roadways

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Wednesday washout created chaos at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The flooding was so severe that the airport closed and law enforcement blocked off the entrance. Some travelers, so desperate to catch their flights, got out on the side of the road and climbed up hills with their luggage to make it to the airport.

"First time we came around here, we saw some cars parked on the side, and people just got out and walked through right into the airport. The officer said that they wouldn't let them in if they did that, but I guess some people are taking the chance," said Aaron Blogg who was heading to New York.

"We're trying to get back home, and they're telling us that the airport is closed and so at this point, we don't know what to do," said Ebony Dorsey, who's traveling to Cleveland.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, airport officials said the upper level (departures) roadway re-opened to all travelers waiting for family or friends to pick them up as traffic exiting the airport was clear. The entrance to the lower level (arrivals) was still closed.

The airport is expected to be closed until at least noon.

According to the flight tracking company FlightAware, nearly 300 flights have been canceled.