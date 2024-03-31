Fort Lauderdale church damaged during April 2023 flood reopens for Easter

For the first time since April 2023's devastating and historic flooding, one of Broward County's oldest churches is reopening its doors just in time for Easter. First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since April 2023's devastating and historic flooding, one of Broward County's oldest churches is reopening its doors just in time for Easter.

The First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale in downtown suffered extreme damage when the 1-in-1,000 weather event brought heavy rain and floodwaters.

The church was already seeing a significant decline in membership and struggling to stay open. So, the flooding made things seem as if the once robust place of worship would be closed forever. However, that's when the community stepped in, said Pastor David Hughes.

"People from within the church have donated — and people outside the church recognized this as such an important project — have stepped in," he told CBS News Miami. "So, it's been something that I have never seen in my career that speaks to the importance of this great church. It's going to be amazing."

Renovations have cost millions of dollars and while the main area is back for Sunday's service, there was work still to be done.

Hughes also shared some advice for those still impacted by last year's flood.

"Believe in the work in front of you a step at a time," he said. "Don't be overwhelmed and you'll get there."

First Baptist held two Easter Services on Sunday morning to commemorate the holiday and its reopening.