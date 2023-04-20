Formula 1 Grand Prix set to race into Miami Gardens

MIAMI - In just about two weeks, the Formula 1 Grand Prix will come racing into Miami Gardens.

This year organizers are expecting another massive turnout for this global event.

Workers have spent the last three months preparing for the massive three-day event that will take place at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the big focal points is the community impact. This year 14 minority business owners from Miami Gardens have been tapped to take part along with dozens of other businesses across South Florida.

"It's important to have impact here in Miami Gardens. It's extremely important. We had a $350 million boost to the local economy (during last year's inaugural event). It starts with Miami Gardens and it trickles into South Florida. So, we've also partnered with that intent, we partnered with 14 minority-owned restaurants, they will be a part of this experience here during the Grand Prix," said Mike Shaw, vice president of brand marketing for the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

One of those businesses is Reggae Beets. Owner Orrett "Shawn" Flowers said last year the event truly put them on a massive stage with so much exposure. He said they were able to expand their reach out of Miami Gardens and make upgrades to the food truck they operate out of.

Flowers said he was thrilled when he saw his sales take off.

"We were excited, elated, because being a small owned business, a minority-owned business, there are challenges that amount to so much, people already understand, (but) getting a chance to take some of that burden off was a huge blessing," he said.

According to event organizers, visitor spending in the Greater Miami area during race week reached over $150 million. The average visitor spent a total of $1,940 while in the city, nearly double the typical non-Formula 1 visitor.

Tickets for this premiere event can be pricey but there are campus passes, that are much more affordable, that allow holders to get on the grounds but not watch the race from the grandstands. Approximately 1,500 free tickets will be given out to Miami Gardens residents.