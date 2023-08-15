Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dies in Lauderdale Lakes crash

MIAMI - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a former NFL running back who was riding a motorcycle Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said Alexander Collins, 28, who played for the Seahawks and Ravens, died last Sunday at around 10:20 p.m., near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Detectives said Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 33rd Avenue.

At the same time, an adult female was traveling westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

"At some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting," investigators said.

Collins was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The driver of the SUV cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.