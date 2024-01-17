Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the district, due back in court

MIAMI - Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro, accused of spending money meant for children on lavish personal items, is due back in court.

Navarro is accused of using two school district credit cards for not only day-to-day personal spending but also to go on lavish vacations and to buy gifts.

According to court records, Navarro took her boyfriend at the time on a four-day getaway to Las Vegas. After they broke up, she's accused of using district money to purchase two artificial silicone pregnancy bellies on Amazon to try to convince him and his family she was pregnant.

She also allegedly bought two Apple AirTags that police said her ex-boyfriend found in his car.

At Walmart, investigators said she bought a $300 Disney gift card, ten bottles of wine, underwear, and hair coloring.

Her spending habits on the district's dime were extensive, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

"She took her mother to the Dominican Republic. She took her then-boyfriend to Las Vegas and then she paid for her then-boyfriend's family to go to Disney World," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in announcing her arrest earlier this month.

Navarro's attorney said there is more to the story.

"There is a lot more to this case than meets the eye and we intend to defend this and have Miss Navarro, who is not a public servant or a public employee, exonerated," said Ben Kuehne.

Navarro's bond was originally set at two million dollars but a judge lowered it to one hundred thousand dollars. Navarro's family paid the bail and she is now home on house arrest, fitted with an ankle monitor

Navarro resigned her office more than a year ago. The chair of the school board has ordered an immediate review and audit of purchasing procedures related to county card spending for board members.

