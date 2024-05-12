Watch CBS News
Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey running to unseat Maria Elvira Salazar

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Democrats are hoping to take back the House in Washington this November and one of the seats they are hoping to flip is the one currently held by Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.

Two Democrats are running to take on Salazar.

We recently had on Lucia Baez-Geller and this morning we are joined by the other Democrat in the primary, former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey.

Guest: Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey.

