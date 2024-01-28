Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Jan. 28: One-on-One with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar 20:58

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the Republican congresswoman from South Florida.

He and Rep. Salazar discuss, among other things, the presidential race and why she has not yet publicly endorsed Donald Trump, immigration, and U.S.-Latin American relations.

Guest: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar/R- Florida 27th District  

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on January 28, 2024 / 1:37 PM EST

