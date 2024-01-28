Facing South Florida for Jan. 28: One-on-One with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the Republican congresswoman from South Florida.
He and Rep. Salazar discuss, among other things, the presidential race and why she has not yet publicly endorsed Donald Trump, immigration, and U.S.-Latin American relations.
Guest: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar/R- Florida 27th District
