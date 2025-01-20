Floridians who were in D.C. during Jan. 6 attack return to Washington for inauguration

Floridians who were in Washington D.C. during Jan. 6 attack return to Washington

MIAMI — Floridians are flocking to Washington, D.C., for Inauguration Day, including some who were there during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago. They're returning for the first time since that day.

Joel Davilla and about 50 other people boarded a bus headed to Washington, D.C. from Florida.

"Twenty-four hours on a bus in zero-degree weather does not stop Trumpers," Davilla said.

He helped organize this so the fans of President-elect Donald Trump can see him get sworn in a second time. They'll likely watch it at a watch party at an arena in D.C.

"This is gonna be a very historical event," Davilla said. "We wanna be there and we want to make sure we watch it live."

Davilla said this is the first time he's gone to Washington since the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Davilla said he was there but didn't go inside the Capitol and wasn't arrested.

"If they broke windows, I don't agree with that. If they fought cops, I don't agree with that," Davilla said. "Can we change them with something? Absolutely."

President-elect Trump has hinted at pardoning some of those who were charged and convicted in the attack on the Capitol. CBS News Miami asked Davilla if he thinks Trump will start issuing pardons for them once he takes office.

"He's been looking at this for almost 1,200 days. He was there. I was there. He witnessed all of it," he said. "If he believes that all of them need to be pardoned on day one, that's what he believes."

Justice Department officials said that over 1,000 people have been charged and convicted in the Jan. 6 attack.